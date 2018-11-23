Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $1,355,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $10,740,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wood & Company increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-position-reduced-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.