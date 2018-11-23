FIL Ltd Purchases 2,402,567 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1,510.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,561,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402,567 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $159,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 195,381 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,239,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 78,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of BMY opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

