FIL Ltd Sells 175,769 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.26% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $137,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

JEC stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/fil-ltd-sells-175769-shares-of-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.