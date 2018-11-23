Financial Analysis: Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) vs. Comstock Resources (CRK)

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Carrizo Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carrizo Oil & Gas and Comstock Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 7 13 1 2.71 Comstock Resources 0 3 1 0 2.25

Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $30.06, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Comstock Resources has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 12.23% 56.06% 9.78% Comstock Resources -39.10% N/A -1.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 2.15 $87.11 million $1.43 12.23 Comstock Resources $255.33 million 3.18 -$111.40 million ($3.90) -1.96

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats Comstock Resources on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

