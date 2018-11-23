Financial Analysis: Monro (MNRO) vs. Speedemissions (SPMI)

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monro and Speedemissions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.13 billion 2.31 $63.93 million $2.08 37.90 Speedemissions $3.44 million 0.06 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Speedemissions.

Volatility and Risk

Monro has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Speedemissions has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monro pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Speedemissions does not pay a dividend. Monro pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monro has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Monro and Speedemissions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 3 3 0 2.50 Speedemissions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Monro presently has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.18%. Given Monro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Monro is more favorable than Speedemissions.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and Speedemissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 6.09% 12.21% 6.28% Speedemissions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monro beats Speedemissions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The company's maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system flush and fill' service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission flush and fill' service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. It has 1,150 company-operated stores, 102 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 2 dealer-operated stores located in 27 states. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Speedemissions

Speedemissions, Inc. provides vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection services in the United States. The company performs accelerated simulated model and on-board diagnostic emissions tests for the automobile fleets of the federal, state, and local governments; and various new and used car dealers in Atlanta, Georgia. As of March 24, 2017, it operated 21 vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection stations under the trade names of Speedemissions and Auto Emissions Express in Atlanta, Georgia, and St. Louis in Missouri. The company also operates 3 mobile testing units in Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, it sells automotive parts and supplies, such as windshield wipers, taillight bulbs, and gas caps; and offers oil change and other services. Further, the company provides Carbonga, an iPhone application that diagnoses an automobile's computer system using the on board diagnostic port on vehicles; and receives vehicle safety recalls and technical service bulletins. Speedemissions, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tyrone, Georgia.

