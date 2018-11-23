Financial Comparison: EXACT Sciences (EXAS) vs. HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (HPPI)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HPPI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EXACT Sciences and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 HedgePath Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $86.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

EXACT Sciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -5.21, indicating that its share price is 621% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXACT Sciences and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 30.76 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -67.24 HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.10 million N/A N/A

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EXACT Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and HedgePath Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -35.83% -20.18% -11.11% HedgePath Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,322.60% -287.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats HedgePath Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About HedgePath Pharmaceuticals

HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancers in the United States. It primarily focuses on the development of therapies for skin, lung, and prostate cancers. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including stem cell maintenance, cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It is conducting an open-label Phase II (b) clinical trial for studying the effect of SUBA-Itraconazole oral capsules in patients with basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. SUBA-Itraconazole is a patented and proprietary itraconazole formulation that enhances the absorption of itraconazole to enhance the bioavailability of orally administered drugs that are poorly soluble. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

