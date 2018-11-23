Financial Comparison: Motorola Solutions (MSI) vs. GTX (GTXO)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions -0.44% -68.88% 12.07% GTX -234.21% N/A -430.07%

Volatility and Risk

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Motorola Solutions and GTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 3 9 0 2.62 GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $133.92, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than GTX.

Dividends

Motorola Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. GTX does not pay a dividend. Motorola Solutions pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and GTX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $6.38 billion 3.19 -$155.00 million $5.20 23.90 GTX $530,000.00 0.63 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

GTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motorola Solutions.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats GTX on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, including implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services comprising repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services; and services and Software as a Service offerings across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. In addition, it provides Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN) services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. This segment offers its services for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

