Financial Contrast: Caleres (CAL) versus Phoenix Footwear Group (PXFG)

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) and Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Caleres has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix Footwear Group has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caleres and Phoenix Footwear Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.79 billion 0.44 $87.20 million $2.16 13.10 Phoenix Footwear Group $18.68 million 0.11 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Caleres shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Caleres shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Phoenix Footwear Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caleres and Phoenix Footwear Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 4 3 0 2.43 Phoenix Footwear Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Caleres presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.79%. Given Caleres’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Caleres is more favorable than Phoenix Footwear Group.

Dividends

Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Phoenix Footwear Group does not pay a dividend. Caleres pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Caleres and Phoenix Footwear Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 3.21% 13.58% 5.96% Phoenix Footwear Group -1.63% N/A N/A

Summary

Caleres beats Phoenix Footwear Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. Its retail shoe stores provide brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands comprising LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergie Footwear, Carlos by Carlos Santana, and Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Franco Sarto, Vince, Rykä, Bzees, Via Spiga, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that consist of Famous.com, AllenEdmonds.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, FrancoSarto.com, LifeStride.com, Bzees.com, ViaSpiga.com, FergieShoes.com, and CarlosShoes.com. In addition, it designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, the company wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories. As of March 13, 2018, it operated approximately 1,200 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Phoenix Footwear Group

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells women's footwear primarily in the United States. The company offers its products under the Trotters and SoftWalk brand names. It distributes its products through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers, as well as directly to consumers through SoftWalkshoes.com and trotters.com Websites. Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

