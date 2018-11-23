Financial Contrast: Cango (CANG) vs. ServiceNow (NOW)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cango alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cango and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 1 0 2.50 ServiceNow 0 3 25 1 2.93

Cango presently has a consensus target price of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.23%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $203.44, indicating a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cango is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cango and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $167.74 million 7.93 $54.36 million N/A N/A ServiceNow $1.93 billion 14.76 -$149.13 million ($1.05) -151.56

Cango has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ServiceNow.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow -2.52% -2.93% -0.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Cango shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Cango on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) solutions, such as IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; and IT business management product suite that enables customers to manage their IT priorities. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; and security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in various industries, including financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells products through its direct sales team, as well as indirectly through third-party channels by partnering with systems integrators, managed services providers, and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.