Financial Survey: Manchester United (MANU) versus Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Manchester United has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Manchester United pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manchester United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manchester United and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.63%. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,621.03%. Given Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is more favorable than Manchester United.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $794.68 million 0.95 -$50.20 million $0.14 133.50 Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment $176.92 million 0.44 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -6.61% 3.43% 1.07% Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment -0.66% -0.44% -0.32%

Summary

Manchester United beats Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

About Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets. It also operates the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom, and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway, a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 2,300 slot machines; 40 table games; and 12 poker tables. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

