Financial Survey: NTT Docomo (DCMYY) & Energous (WATT)

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NTT Docomo and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Energous 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energous has a consensus price target of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 183.33%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energous is more favorable than NTT Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares NTT Docomo and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT Docomo 16.01% 13.35% 10.10% Energous -10,168.85% -170.01% -149.86%

Dividends

NTT Docomo pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Energous does not pay a dividend. NTT Docomo pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Energous shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NTT Docomo and Energous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT Docomo $596.18 billion 0.14 $6.70 billion $1.82 12.55 Energous $1.15 million 178.23 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -3.46

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT Docomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Energous on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

