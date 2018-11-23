Financial Survey: Perceptron (PRCP) & Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OPXS)

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Perceptron alerts:

69.0% of Perceptron shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Perceptron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perceptron and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptron $84.69 million 0.92 $3.71 million N/A N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp $18.54 million 0.67 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A

Perceptron has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems Hldg InCorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perceptron and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptron 0 0 0 0 N/A Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perceptron does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptron and Optex Systems Hldg InCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptron 3.51% 7.55% 4.64% Optex Systems Hldg InCorp 16.20% 17.47% 9.23%

Risk & Volatility

Perceptron has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp beats Perceptron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. The company also offers laser-based sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets. In addition, it offers value added services, including training, field, calibration, launch support, consulting, and repair services, as well as equipment and software maintenance agreements. The company serves automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing companies through manufacturing line builders, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. Perceptron, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers electronic sighting systems; mechanical sighting systems; laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes; howitzer sighting systems; thermal day/night periscopes; ship binoculars; replacement optics; and optical assemblies and laser filters. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies; and precision optical assemblies utilizing thin film coating capabilities for optical systems and components primarily used for military purposes. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.