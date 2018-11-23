Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) by 58.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Finjan were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 208.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 144.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 190.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finjan in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNJN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.29. Finjan Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.54.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finjan news, Director Daniel Robert Chinn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $399,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $448,325 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNJN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Finjan Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

