FireEye Inc (FEYE) EVP Sells $115,449.42 in Stock

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $115,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,275.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FEYE opened at $17.90 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.27.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $211.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FEYE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FireEye to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.
Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.