First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $9.64 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.17.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

