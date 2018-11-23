First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) Holdings Trimmed by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAM. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 62,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter worth $384,000.

Shares of NYSE FAM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,529. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

