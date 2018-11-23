First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Boingo Wireless worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,662. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hagan sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $1,980,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,579 shares of company stock worth $4,920,855 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

