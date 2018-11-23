First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 54,058 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

