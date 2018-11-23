Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.11 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

