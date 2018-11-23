Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cummins by 5,873.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 604.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 73.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.72 and a one year high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 5,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $796,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $87,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,374.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

