Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,701,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 749,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $133.10 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $95.35 and a 12-month high of $157.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $671.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $633,732.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $10,849,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Workday to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Workday to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-raises-position-in-workday-inc-wday.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.