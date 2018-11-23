Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,796 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at about $716,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Xilinx by 3.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,685 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 54.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,519 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $86.50 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $91.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $746.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $133,778.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

