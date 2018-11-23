Flex Pharma (FLKS) Trading Up 9.8%

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 847,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 656,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Flex Pharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,919.75% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Analysts expect that Flex Pharma Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,828.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flex Pharma by 200.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 475,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flex Pharma by 10,889.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex Pharma by 75.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/flex-pharma-flks-trading-up-9-8.html.

About Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS)

Flex Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of muscle cramps, spasms, and spasticity associated with neurological conditions and exercise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Operations and Drug Development. The company's lead drug candidate is FLX-787, a single molecule, chemically synthesized, and dual transient receptor potential V1/A1 ion channel activator, which is in exploratory Phase 2 clinical trial in Australia for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis; and two Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States for the treatment of patients with motor neuron disease in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.