FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Fort L.P. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $2,668,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 503,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,840.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,277. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. William Blair upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Boosted by Comerica Bank” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/flir-systems-inc-flir-holdings-boosted-by-comerica-bank.html.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.