Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

In other Fluor Co. (NEW) news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton purchased 5,158 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Ashler Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 5,099,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,256,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,066,000 after purchasing an additional 866,355 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,039,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,756,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 60.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,656,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,237,000 after acquiring an additional 624,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.21. 842,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

