Fmr LLC Buys 15,082,609 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 74.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,325,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,082,609 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,397,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 38.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $3,323,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.74.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

