Fmr LLC Has $1.60 Billion Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,351 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $1,596,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,793,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,701,000 after buying an additional 723,542 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,581,000 after buying an additional 121,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,917.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,964,000 after buying an additional 406,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $13,735,115.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,188.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $117.00 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

