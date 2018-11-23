Foot Locker (FL) PT Set at $51.00 by B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a $51.00 price target by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Foot Locker stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.7% in the second quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,352 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 24.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,573 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $113,606,000 after acquiring an additional 453,209 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

