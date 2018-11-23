Foot Locker (FL) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.91.

FL opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,900,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $351,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 140.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,248,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $267,569,000 after purchasing an additional 144,290 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,287,156 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $173,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 54.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

