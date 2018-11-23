Ford Motor (F) Shares Bought by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,611,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052,203 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises about 4.8% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,726,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

