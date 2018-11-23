Forterra PLC (FORT) Insider Purchases £963 in Stock

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) insider Stephen Harrison purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £963 ($1,258.33).

LON FORT opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.96) on Friday. Forterra PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 193.50 ($2.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 307.75 ($4.02).

Several research firms have commented on FORT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Forterra from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing solutions, as well as precast concrete flooring products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

