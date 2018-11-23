Fortive Corp (FTV) Holdings Trimmed by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,830 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $244,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Fortive by 12.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 5.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 192,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,802.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $35,221.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

