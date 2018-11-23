Fortuna Price Tops $0.0130 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, IDAX and IDEX. Fortuna has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $553,616.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00130031 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00191420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.76 or 0.09298687 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,682,857 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, FCoin, TOPBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

