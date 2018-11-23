Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.44 Million

Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to post $263.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $249.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies posted sales of $247.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Forum Energy Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FET shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. 447,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $826.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

