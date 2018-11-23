Fosun International Ltd Invests $182,000 in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) Stock

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $150,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $25.88 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.42. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 173.53% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Establishment Labs to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name.

