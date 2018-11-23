Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

