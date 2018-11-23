Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.89 ($83.60).

FRE stock opened at €49.16 ($57.16) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

