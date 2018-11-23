Fresnillo (FNLPF) Cut to Weight at Morgan Stanley

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 8.72. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

