FTB Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $256.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

