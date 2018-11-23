FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.70

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 25842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.77.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Rolls bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,955.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 385.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,437 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 237.2% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

