Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Corvus Gold (CORVF)

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Corvus Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CORVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,877. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.72.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $151,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Wu sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $191,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,769. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

