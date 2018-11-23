FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

NYSE LXP opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $99.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 761,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,415 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

