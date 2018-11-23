FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Terra Firma Capital Co. (TII) Issued By Cormark

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Terra Firma Capital in a research note issued on Monday, November 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Terra Firma Capital’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of CVE TII opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.99. Terra Firma Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

In other Terra Firma Capital news, insider Terra Firma Capital Corporatio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

About Terra Firma Capital

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

