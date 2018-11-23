FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alaris Royalty Corp. Increased by Analyst (AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

AD opened at C$18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.30 and a 52 week high of C$20.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 110.35%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

