GAP (GPS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GAP to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. GAP has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.97.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in GAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

