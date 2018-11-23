GAP (GPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.39.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.97. GAP has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 34.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after buying an additional 142,335 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in GAP in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in GAP by 64.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 15,247.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.