Gap Inc (GPS) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for GAP in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.93%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

NYSE GPS opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. GAP has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 456.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,883,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,132,000 after buying an additional 8,105,713 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GAP by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,743,079 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after buying an additional 2,365,680 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GAP by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,137,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,013,000 after buying an additional 1,221,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,602,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,586,000 after buying an additional 701,959 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

