GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) and PQ Group (PQG) Head-To-Head Review

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of GCP Applied Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of PQ Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GCP Applied Technologies and PQ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 PQ Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. PQ Group has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.98%. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than GCP Applied Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and PQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies $1.08 billion 1.74 $553.40 million $0.64 40.83 PQ Group $1.47 billion 1.36 $57.60 million $0.46 32.07

GCP Applied Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PQ Group. PQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCP Applied Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GCP Applied Technologies and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies -8.19% 12.89% 4.21% PQ Group 6.00% 6.96% 2.60%

Volatility & Risk

GCP Applied Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PQ Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, PERM-A-BARRIER, ELIMINATOR, and INTEGRITANK brands; and residential building products comprising specialty roofing membranes and flexible flashings under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and specialty flooring products under the KOVARA and ORCON brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses. The company also provides catalysts for high-density polyethylene and chemicals syntheses; antiblocks for film packaging; solid and hollow microspheres for composite plastics; silicate precursors for the tire industry; silicate for water treatment and drilling muds; sulfur derivatives for copper mining; and bleaching aids for paper. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

