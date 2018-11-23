Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Gemphire Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GEMP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Gemphire Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 645,822 shares during the period. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemphire Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.