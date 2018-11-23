Gems Price Tops $0.0015 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $62,228.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00128316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00196870 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.27 or 0.08614580 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Gems ‘s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

